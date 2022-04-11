New Jersey’s pets have some strange quirks (Opinion)
If you watch your pet long enough, you will probably see them do something that you will believe is a trick so incredible that no other pet would ever attempt it.
Once we finally get legalized marijuana on the streets of New Jersey, we'll probably see more people watching their pets longer. David Letterman once had a long-running feature on both "Late Night with David Letterman" and "The Late Show with David Letterman" called "Stupid Pet Tricks."
Letterman knew how much we love our pets and how impressed we are by the slightest little thing out of the ordinary that they could do. People would come from miles around to show the world. Whether it was a basketball-playing dog or a cat who could balance a can of beer on her head, they came to New York to show off their pets.
Today of course we don't have David Letterman but we do have social media. Our pets may all not be able to do tricks but they do have some pretty funny quirks. My dog Fluffy forecasts football games. Doesn't always get them right but at least he tries. I asked my listeners and social media following what are some of the crazy quirks your pets have?
Debbie Doff-Horn
And the big guy helps me with the dishes.
Melanie Wendt
Mine goes after the vacuum
Gina Preston Caplan
Mine paws at the cabinet door. I have to open it and show him we have plenty of cat food.
Amy Spagnuolo Higgins
Acts like the Laminate floor is lava. Won't walk on it unless there is a rug or towel down. I think she slipped once. My other dog will not get in car unless you open doors on both sides and I crawl through first and go out other side.
Mike Darkwater
My English Pointer Ben steal all my socks
Thomas Thomi Hawk Hickey
Remi our Black Lab burps in your face!
Mark G Tillson
Mine hops the yard gate to Chase the neighbor's dog
Dee Selgrath
He finds the bathroom farthest away and shuts himself in the bathroom if the talking or tv or music is too loud for his liking. Once he’s in there, he lays against the door and will let you squish him to get the door open instead of moving, he’s 125 lbs German Shepard and will let you drag him around the floor. If he wants someone to pet him but no one will do it, he walks back and forth under the bathroom towel rack so the towel will “pet” him.
Sharon Carhart
During a thunder storm or fireworks or any loud noise outside she likes to hide in the bathtub . It’s sad n sweet , now I put her bed n blanket in there if I am leaving n think it’s going to storm , I also leave the radio on n fan to hide the noise . My poor girl
Tina Marie
My dog always brings 2 or 3 toys in her mouth to play with. Like she has trouble picking things to do like me.
Scott Soffen
Understands Yiddish phrases
Lynette Taylor
Cannoli sits behind my head on the couch and will pull the scrunchie out of my messy bun. Every. Single. Time. But ONLY if it’s a velvet scrunchie…bc she’s a fancy girl
Kathleen Cahill Tintle
Our "Tonka" leads ME down the hall to the bathroom when it's time for his insulin shots!
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
