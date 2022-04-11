New Jersey’s pets have some strange quirks (Opinion)

If you watch your pet long enough, you will probably see them do something that you will believe is a trick so incredible that no other pet would ever attempt it.

Once we finally get legalized marijuana on the streets of New Jersey, we'll probably see more people watching their pets longer. David Letterman once had a long-running feature on both "Late Night with David Letterman" and "The Late Show with David Letterman" called "Stupid Pet Tricks."

Letterman knew how much we love our pets and how impressed we are by the slightest little thing out of the ordinary that they could do. People would come from miles around to show the world. Whether it was a basketball-playing dog or a cat who could balance a can of beer on her head, they came to New York to show off their pets.

Today of course we don't have David Letterman but we do have social media. Our pets may all not be able to do tricks but they do have some pretty funny quirks. My dog Fluffy forecasts football games. Doesn't always get them right but at least he tries. I asked my listeners and social media following what are some of the crazy quirks your pets have?

Debbie Doff-Horn

And the big guy helps me with the dishes.

Photo Provided by Debbie Doff-Horn Photo Provided by Debbie Doff-Horn loading...

Melanie Wendt

Mine goes after the vacuum

Source Adobe Stock By sipcrew Source Adobe Stock By sipcrew loading...

Gina Preston Caplan

Mine paws at the cabinet door. I have to open it and show him we have plenty of cat food.

Source Adobe Stock By maksymowicz Source Adobe Stock By maksymowicz loading...

Amy Spagnuolo Higgins

Acts like the Laminate floor is lava. Won't walk on it unless there is a rug or towel down. I think she slipped once. My other dog will not get in car unless you open doors on both sides and I crawl through first and go out other side.

Source Adobe Stock By Patryk Kosmider Source Adobe Stock By Patryk Kosmider loading...

Mike Darkwater

My English Pointer Ben steal all my socks

Source Adobe Stock By Willee Cole Source Adobe Stock By Willee Cole loading...

Thomas Thomi Hawk Hickey

Remi our Black Lab burps in your face!

Source Adobe Stock By Wally Source Adobe Stock By Wally loading...

Mark G Tillson

Mine hops the yard gate to Chase the neighbor's dog

Source Adobe Stock By alexbush Source Adobe Stock By alexbush loading...

Dee Selgrath

He finds the bathroom farthest away and shuts himself in the bathroom if the talking or tv or music is too loud for his liking. Once he’s in there, he lays against the door and will let you squish him to get the door open instead of moving, he’s 125 lbs German Shepard and will let you drag him around the floor. If he wants someone to pet him but no one will do it, he walks back and forth under the bathroom towel rack so the towel will “pet” him.

Photo Provided by Dee Selgrath Photo Provided by Dee Selgrath loading...

Sharon Carhart

During a thunder storm or fireworks or any loud noise outside she likes to hide in the bathtub . It’s sad n sweet , now I put her bed n blanket in there if I am leaving n think it’s going to storm , I also leave the radio on n fan to hide the noise . My poor girl

Source Adobe Stock By Photoboyko Source Adobe Stock By Photoboyko loading...

Tina Marie

My dog always brings 2 or 3 toys in her mouth to play with. Like she has trouble picking things to do like me.

Source Adobe Stock By mexitographer Source Adobe Stock By mexitographer loading...

Scott Soffen

Understands Yiddish phrases

Source Adobe Stock By ALAN Source Adobe Stock By ALAN loading...

Lynette Taylor

Cannoli sits behind my head on the couch and will pull the scrunchie out of my messy bun. Every. Single. Time. But ONLY if it’s a velvet scrunchie…bc she’s a fancy girl

Photo Provided by Lynette Taylor Photo Provided by Lynette Taylor loading...

Kathleen Cahill Tintle

Our "Tonka" leads ME down the hall to the bathroom when it's time for his insulin shots!

Source Adobe Stock By Nadezhda Zaitceva Source Adobe Stock By Nadezhda Zaitceva loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: