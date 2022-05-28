New Jersey’s perfect beach playlist as picked by you

Memorial Day weekend is upon us, which means it’s the unofficial start of summer in the Garden State!

That means a good portion of us have a day at the shore in our not too distant future, so what do you want to listen to in addition to the crashing waves? Your fellow New Jerseyans have the answer.

We asked on Friday’s show what songs would go on New Jersey’s mix tape (okay, in 2022, it would more likely be your Spotify playlist), here’s what we came up with:

Born to Run - Bruce Springsteen

I’ll go first: I know this seems like a stereotypical answer for someone from New Jersey, but I genuinely believe that this is a perfect “driving to the beach with the windows down” song.

If you dare challenge me, that’s an offense punishable by law in this state.

Summer of ’69 - Bryan Adams

It’s not just because “summer” is in the title, this song rocks, and it rocks HARD. It was suggested by Martha from Ringoes and it’s the perfect addition to your summer playlist.

Steal My Sunshine - LEN

Eddie in Morris County must have gotten a look at my summer playlist before he called this in. This song came out in July of 1999 and basically took over that summer. It’s hard to hear this song without immediately looking for sunglasses.

You Give Love a Bad Name - Bon Jovi

Bruce can’t get all the Jersey love, we have to show some for Bon Jovi! Kenny in New Brunswick says any Bon Jovi hit will get you in the mood to visit the Jersey Shore but suggests you start with this one.

Summer Nights - Grease

Mentions of summer aside, this song is just fun to sing along with. Get your “shoop bop bops” ready. Thanks for the suggestion, Cindy in Cinnaminson!

Wildwood Days - Bobby Rydell

Mary in Marlton made sure we got a little more Jersey pride on our mixtape, of course we have to go with Wildwood Days.

Summer Breeze - Seals and Crofts

Leslie in Brielle was spot on when she suggested this song. Did you know that it was ranked No. 13 in Rolling Stone′s "Best Summer Songs of All Time?”

Saturday in the Park - Chicago

This song mentions the 4th of July right there in the opening lyrics, obviously, it had to make its way onto the summer playlist. Thanks to Deb in Lebanon for the suggestion.

School’s Out for Summer - Alice Cooper

How could we keep this off of the mixtape?! Joe in Bricktown nailed it by calling in this suggestion, it’s the ultimate summer anthem.

Hopefully this was a good jumping off point for your beach playlist!

