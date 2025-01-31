New Jersey’s oldest woman celebrates her 108th birthday

She was born on January 20th, 1917. She celebrated in Madison, New Jersey by inviting the staff, friends, and family to her 109th birthday, next year.

In 1917 the average price of a house was $5,000. The cost of living here in New Jersey was up over 18.5% due to the affects of World War I.

Milk was eleven cents a quart, a good steak was twenty-nine cents a pound.

Inez Rose Elliott lived through it all, the Great Depression, prohibition, World War II, assassinations, and other major events that affected this country. She lived through dozens of presidents and administrations.

Miss Elliott was born in Summit, New Jersey and was married and had no children.

Her life consisted of taking care of dozens of nieces and nephews and she loved to read, celebrate with her family, and go to church.

At the age of 108, she still maintains those passions, and she also loves to play bingo.

Her love for friends and family was evident at her birthday celebration on January 20, by placing the focus on her friends and family and encouraging them to keep their visits to her often.

She invited all of them back for her 109th birthday celebration in 2026.

Inez Elliott is not the oldest woman in America — that title goes to Naomi Whitehead from Georgia who is an amazing 114 years old.

Miss Elliott’s personality and love for family and friends has never wavered through all that she has experienced.

Her smile and caring have been shining through to all that met her for 108 years.

She is a national treasure and she’s from New Jersey.

Happy 108th birthday, Miss Elliott.

