New Jersey’s newest state senator is a national sensation (Opinion)

Shockwaves were sent through the New Jersey Statehouse last week when South Jersey truck driver Ed Durr defeated longtime state Senate President Steve Sweeney.

No one saw it coming, especially Sweeney, who blew off his opponent as just another pissed-off local-yocal who was feeling his oats and ran against the unbeatable prince of South Jersey.

We had senator-elect Ed Durr, or as we like to call him Sen-a-Durr Ed, on our show last week. He was as down to earth as one of your neighbors that you would call on to do you a favor. Check that interview out below.

The big difference is that Ed decided to get involved. That's a lot more than most of us have the balls and energy to do.

He didn't just run for town council or the school board or mayor of his town. Ed Durr went for the big prize. He swung for the fences, and he hit it out of the park.

For those that don't follow politics, it's like a former Little League baseball player trying out for the Yankees and making the team. It's like someone who dabbles in community theater and scoring a starring role on Broadway.

Every honest, hardworking, long-suffering taxpayer in New Jersey is wishing him well. Even Steve Sweeney was cordial enough to wish him good luck in his concession speech Wednesday.

You can hear Ed Durr's response to that in this clip from his appearance on Fox News Thursday night.

