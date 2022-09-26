New Jersey’s largest art tour will be held in Jersey City

The 32nd annual Jersey City Art & Studio Tour (JCAST) will be held starting Sep. 29 and last for four days.

According to a release, a record number of artists will be participating.

“This year, we’re excited to bring back the fully immersive in-person Art and Studio Tour experience, which has become the region’s premier arts and cultural event,” said Mayor Fulop. “From JCAST to our Arts and Culture Trust Fund grants to attracting key investments that boost our local community and economy, we have seen significant progress through our efforts to revive arts and culture in Jersey City. JCAST is an unprecedented event to further support and showcase our talented local artists and arts organizations.”

JCAST 2022 will also feature a live outdoor community painting project for the first time.

“We believe in the power of the arts to help grow and sustain our communities,” said Alberto Garofalo, President of Bank of America New Jersey. “For more than three decades, JCAST has brought businesses and artists together, and we encourage members of the community and beyond to get out and experience Jersey City’s premier cultural event.” “Every year, more artists participate in JCAST and bigger crowds attend. We’ve created an interactive experience like no other that spans all areas of Jersey City and offers free guided tours that are free and open to the public. We encourage everyone attending to take advantage of the free bike and walking tours offered on Saturday and Sunday,” added Christine Goodman, Director of Jersey City’s Office of Cultural Affairs.

For a complete listing of galleries, exhibitions, tours, and special events, please visit thejcast.com. There is a searchable database of artists and exhibits on the site, as well.

