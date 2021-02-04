New Jersey’s favorite Valentine’s Day movie

We see a lot of lists regarding favorite movies around Christmas, but here’s one that tries to determine which romantic comedy is each state’s favorite for Valentine’s Day. According to Couponlawn.com, New Jersey’s favorite Valentine’s rom-com in 2020 was Love, Actually.

IMDB describes the 2003 Hugh Grant film as “Follows the lives of eight very different couples in dealing with their love lives in various loosely interrelated tales all set during a frantic month before Christmas in London, England.”

They point out that tastes change over time; in 2018, New Jersey’s favorite romantic comedy was He’s Just Not That Into You (starring Jennifer Connelly!), and in 2019, it was The Proposal. Nationally, the most popular film for Valentine’s Day in 2020 was The Princess Bride. The two prior years it was Pretty Woman, because what’s more romantic than a hooker?

Some of the other rom-coms represented on the list were Sixteen Candles (#1 in Ohio for three straight years), Say Anything, The 40 Year Old Virgin, There’s Something About Mary, Crazy Rich Asians, and 50 First Dates which topped Hawaii’s list all three years.

Here’s CouponLawn's methodology: "We use Google Trends and Google AdWords to compare the total search volume of terms like “where to watch Pretty Woman,” “watch Pretty Woman online” and other similar terms during Valentine’s Day in each state. From there, we were able to create this list of favorite romance comedies in each state during Valentine’s Day."

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.