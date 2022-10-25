No matter where you're from, you can't deny that Bruce Springsteen is one of the great songwriters of all time.

When Bruce writes songs, not only does he tell you a story, but he puts you right in the middle of the picture he is painting or the room he is describing.

Bruce Springsteen's lyrics can touch your soul.

It's almost like he sees what you're going through and has just the right words to let you know that he understands.

A friend of mine once asked me in a time of despair "Are you looking for understanding or do you want to be understood?" Bruce does both through his lyrics.

There are so many examples that I can personally give of how his lyrics have molded me. But the one that comes shining to mind was when my family moved to Marlboro in the early seventies.

I was entering high school and leaving my beloved Union City where there were some 50 kids all within 5 years of each other living within 5 blocks of each other.

None of us had any money nor did we care.

Marlboro at that time was the complete opposite. Lots of pretentious people, few kids my age.

Those that were there were in the same boat as I dreamed of getting out.

So when Bruce Springsteen, who lived right next door in Freehold sang in "Thunder Road," "It's a town full of losers, I'm pulling out of here to win," we clicked.

Those words put into perspective exactly how I was feeling at that critical time in my life.

It gave me hope and confirmed my belief that I would indeed pull out of here and win and in my own way, I feel like I did.

There are those who were inspired by Springsteen's lyrics growing up only to lose touch with their meaning and personal impact due to political disagreements.

To those I say, put that aside and go listen to one of the many Springsteen shows that are available.

You know where they are and if you do, it will bring you right back to that place. Only now you'll see it from your current point of view. Hopefully, you'll smile.

I asked what your favorite Bruce lyric is and why...

Michelle Trevelise Vitali

"In God's hands our fate is complete."

From Counting on a Miracle because it is the truth.

Donna D'Antonio Hull

“You ain’t a beauty but hey you’re alright….oh, and that’s alright with me.”

I love it because most women are not nor ever will be cover girl material. Most of us are average, mediocre…and we know it. We feel it. We live it. Sometimes we’re cool with it, but other times it hurts.

To be considered literally ALL right in the eyes of the man who loves you is everything.

It’s much deeper than a clever, catchy lyric. It cuts to the identity of an insecure young woman and makes her feel worthy…because she is.

Angelo Cosenzo Cordasco

"We gotta stay cool tonight, Eddie cause man, we got ourselves out on that line

And if we blow this one They ain't gonna be looking for just me this time!

If you get a call at 2 am from one of your closest friends you just go and you do not have to ask why!"

Ron Cori

"I got debts no honest man can pay."

Realistic and fits right into the Atlantic City feel.

Daniel Brouse

"But she was

Blinded by the light

Revved up like a deuce

Another runner in the night"

Because Manford Mann turned it into one of the most misheard lyrics of all time.

Jerry Rubino

Two songs, lyrically for whatever reason, are also my two faves: "Point Blank" and "Bobby Jean." Just listen...and anyone can be sucked right in.

Anne Gray Rainsford

"Tonight’s gonna be everything that I said, and when I walk through that door, I’m just going to throw that money on the bed."

Love the honest rawness.

Anthony Barberio

“Show a little faith there’s magic in the night, you ain’t a beauty but hey you're alright.”

Heather Zysk

"Well time slips away

And leaves you with nothing mister but

Boring stories of Glory Days…"

Ted Kelly

“Someday we’ll look back on this and it will all seem funny…”

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only.

