New Jersey’s favorite bakeries for Thanksgiving dessert

Every NJ family has a tradition for the holidays. For many, it's standing in line at a local bakery to get the perfect dessert for the Thanksgiving feast. I hope many of you are going to visit relatives or have family and friends over for the holiday.

As you know, we're having a run of "super-spreader" events through the Holiday weekend. Our kitchen and dining room will be packed, and no, the windows will not be open. The fire will be going, the wine flowing and the food will be ready to exceed everyone's expectations! It's my favorite holiday. No gift exchanges, just food, and conversation.

Typically, I focus on the savory side of Thanksgiving. the gravy that cooks for several days before meeting the turkey that we get from our friends at Just Farmed in Westfield. This year, we got two in anticipation of guests dropping by at different times. We make sure everyone gets fed!

I thought today I'd focus on the sweet side of the feast as everyone has their own traditional dessert that they'll bring to WOW family and friends. I asked the audience to share and we got more than we have room to post here.

The Dessert Ladies in Stirling

Tops Diner in Harrison

Natale's Bakery in Summit

Cookie & Crumb in Atlantic Highlands

Randazzo in Raritan

Pinho's Bakery in Roselle

Wards Pastry in Ocean City

Maddalena's Bakery in Ringos

Del Ponte's Bakery in Bradley Beach

L&M Bakery in Delran

<em>The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.</em>

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

11 things that make a New Jersey diner a real diner