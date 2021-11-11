Hosting Thanksgiving? We compared prices at 3 NJ supermarkets

Hosting this year's Thanksgiving meal doesn't have to break the bank.

In fact, you may be able to offer a respectable menu for under $50, if you start stocking up now.

Using a standard menu for 10 people created by the American Farm Bureau Federation as a model, we checked out the options at three supermarkets in Monmouth County to determine where you might find the best prices — Wegmans in Manalapan, ShopRite in Howell, and Walmart in Freehold.

When possible, we went with store-brand items, since they typically cost less than the well-known brands.

This food menu does not include miscellaneous items used in cooking and baking, such as butter, which you may have on hand at all times. Also, this breakdown doesn't account for potential discounts offered to shoppers with loyalty cards. Those discounts can make a big difference — a weekly circular would typically clue you in on the top available discounts for the holidays.

Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ

Frozen turkey, 16 pounds



Wegmans: $29.24

ShopRite: $32

Walmart: $18.59

Pumpkin pie mix, 30 ounces

Wegmans: $3.29

ShopRite: $3.59

Walmart: $3.28

Milk, 1 gallon

Wegmans: $3.69

ShopRite: $3.89

Walmart: $3.63

12 rolls

Wegmans: $2.99

ShopRite: $2.49

Walmart: $2.97

2 pie shells

Wegmans: $1.99

ShopRite: $3.38

Walmart: $1.90

Peas, 1 pound

Wegmans: $0.49 (canned)

ShopRite: $0.74 (canned)

Walmart: $0.50 (canned)

Cranberries, 12 ounces

Wegmans: $2.50

ShopRite: $2.50

Walmart: $1.98

Whipping cream

Wegmans: $4.99

ShopRite: $2.19

Walmart: $1.60

Stuffing, 14 ounces

Wegmans: $2.69

ShopRite: $2.79

Walmart: $1.64

Sweet potatoes, 3 pounds

Wegmans: $3

ShopRite: $2.89

Walmart: $2.74

Despite the transportation constraints and inventory issues that are impacting availability and cost in many respects throughout New Jersey, prices at the supermarket for these items haven't shifted much, compared to previous breakdowns we've conducted.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.