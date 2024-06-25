Unique Coffee Spots in North, Central and South Jersey

While I am very aware of my addiction to Starbucks, I still like to go off the beaten path and find local coffee houses to check out the goods and the scene they have going on. Some are so unique and delightful, those are the ones where their beverages and baked goods are made with love. You taste the difference of a homemade scone, ingredients sourced from local farms, made by one of the owners early that morning as opposed to the one that came off a truck, wrapped in plastic that even my dog looks away from.

Originally a North Jersey girl, I will still take a trip up north to see a few friends from time to time. We decide to meet up at Date 'N' Dog Cafe in Ridgewood, NJ. My friend is sitting there with her dog and a gentleman I've never seen. The unique thing about this cafe is it's an app as well.

You can meet someone you are interested in romantically, or to make friends with the same interests, book clubs all while not having to leave your dog at home. While it's a very cool concept, they actually have a cafe with a large variety of drinks, coffees, smoothies, teas and food!

They make sure your doggos are set up with water bowls and treats as well. Very cool place, just wish my friend would have told me I would be on her blind date with her. @datendog

Since I live in Monmouth County, I'm always driving around looking for new gems. Coffee Corral in Red Bank, NJ! How could I have missed this little cozy space of delicious everything?! All of their coffees are roasted on-site, and when you order a pour-over coffee, one of their baristas will grind the beans fresh for you upon your order.

My go-to drinks are either the Traditional Cold Brew or the Mermaid Latte. As for food, I love their Cheat Day bagel or their peanut butter and banana toast. You could sit outside or inside, dogs are allowed by the outdoor seating, they have live music, events, classes, and workshops. @coffee_corral

Last but not least, I find the coffee shops by the ocean just a little more magical. Batch. may be my favorite coffee house in all the land! They are perfect for before or after the beach, any season, no matter how you are feeling.

Two girlfriends opened this enchanting little cafe which has every drink imaginable, a bakery with healthy decadent treats, flowers, bread, candles, jewelry...it's like enjoying a delicious coffee or smoothie in a cute little doll house with your friends.

Doggies are allowed of course, and you could stay as long as you like. Everything I drink is usually iced however Batch. drinks are sooo good, I actually get the Spiced Honey Latte, warm! I urge you to take a trip and visit Batch. you will thank me later!

