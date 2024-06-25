Unique Coffee Spots in North, Central and South Jersey
While I am very aware of my addiction to Starbucks, I still like to go off the beaten path and find local coffee houses to check out the goods and the scene they have going on. Some are so unique and delightful, those are the ones where their beverages and baked goods are made with love. You taste the difference of a homemade scone, ingredients sourced from local farms, made by one of the owners early that morning as opposed to the one that came off a truck, wrapped in plastic that even my dog looks away from.
You can meet someone you are interested in romantically, or to make friends with the same interests, book clubs all while not having to leave your dog at home. While it's a very cool concept, they actually have a cafe with a large variety of drinks, coffees, smoothies, teas and food!