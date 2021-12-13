New Jersey’s ‘coolest AirBNB’ is in Lambertville

Looking for a place to get away that’s close to home? Conde Nast Traveler has picked the “coolest” Airbnb for each state, and New Jersey’s is in Lambertville.

The home has a name, the Wave Lambertville, and, according to Conde’ Nast: Architectural buffs and Mad Men obsessives alike will find plenty to love in this three-bedroom mid-century modern house. Highlights include wall-to-wall windows, a sunken living room with an abstract hanging mobile, extensive record collection, and, of course, that distinctive wavy roofline.

According to Patch.com, the house was designed in 1960 by architect Jules Gregory who used it as his personal residence and studio. It was named one of America’s 10 best homes in 1961 by The Architectural Record.

The home is available for $471 a night; according to the AirBnb listing:

An iconic mid-century home on a remote wooded site just 2.5 miles from Lambertville, NJ; New Hope PA is just across the Delaware River. Historic sites in the area include Washington Crossing Park and Goat Hill Overlook. The nearby D & R Canal towpath provides outdoor recreation opportunity should you leave the 10-acre site. Upon entering this unusual home, the most striking feature is the undulating ceiling plane. Like no other house you've stayed in, the openness of the living/dining/game room and kitchen allow guests to share a unique experience.

Take a look at the Wave Lambertville inside and out and decide if you’d want to stay there!

AirBnB

AirBnB

AirBnB

AirBnB

AirBnB

AirBnB

AirBnB

AirBnB

AirBnB

AirBnB

AirBnB

AirBnB

AirBnB

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Look inside this magnificent Morristown mansion

A look inside Teresa Giudice’s new mansion