New Jersey’s best music scene will be at Light of Day

The stage is set, and Red Bank and Asbury Park will be rocking with the Light of Day events. Over 100 premiere musicians from all over the world will be taking the stage, entertaining, and raising big money for Parkinson’s disease.

Light of Day was created in November 1998 when music industry veteran Bob Benjamin celebrating his 40th birthday revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

In true form, New Jersey musicians and others in the industry along with those in the local New Jersey community stepped up with a single concert.

The purpose of the music series is creating awareness and funds to help eradicate Parkinson’s disease, which has inflicted Bob Benjamin, and the peripheral and related illnesses ALS otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s disease and PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy). In the 25 years that the Light of Day Foundation has produced these music series, the foundation has raised over $6.5 million dollars.

The Light of Day organizers, which are led by music promoter Tony Pallagrosi and musician Joe D’Urso, have worked hard to make this the premiere music event in New Jersey and the world.

The Light of Day is jam-packed with 36 amazing events featuring some of New Jersey’s favorite musicians. The kickoff of the Winterfest starts Thursday night January 18th and runs through Sunday, January 21st.

The schedule is primarily held in Asbury Park and the main event is at the Count Basie Center in Red Bank.

The main event culminates with Bob Benjamin’s Birthday Bash featuring E-Street Band and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer Max Weinberg and his Jukebox, which will be held January 20th, 2024, at The Count Basie Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre in Red Bank. NJ.

On the bill will be my man Joe Grushecky and the House Rockers, Willie Nile, Low Cut Connie, Remember Jones, Dramarama, and Willaims Honor plus more local New Jersey talent.

Bruce Springsteen has supported this event and made appearances in 12 out of the 23 events.

I have hosted a couple of these shows and enjoy the spirit, endurance, and commitment that the New Jersey music scene has made to Light of Day. It is very humble to say the least.

This is a major music event in New Jersey. If you can’t make the shows, please support Light of Day and their strive to eradicate Parkinson’s disease, that would be a great birthday present for Bob Benjamin.

