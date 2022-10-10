New Jersey’s best hot dogs: How we like ’em, where to get ’em
How do you like your hot dog?
Whatever your answer is, you can find it right here in New Jersey where we have some of the best "tube steaks" ever made.
According to a recent survey from Coventry Direct, New Jersey prefers the "dirty water dog" which is pulled from a vat of warm salty liquid, usually a hot dog cart.
Growing up in Union City, we had Nick the hot dog man who pushed his cart up the street and gave you a choice of your dirty water dog with either mustard and sauerkraut, mustard with onions in a sweet red sauce, or mustard with chili. All of which were great.
Personally, I'm a big fan of the "Italian hot dog" which is where you cut open a round "pizza bread" and stuff it with a hot dog surrounded by peppers, onions, and potatoes.
Feel free to add some spicy brown mustard if you like.
There are many types of great places serving a wide variety of hot dogs here in New Jersey.
With football season and baseball playoffs both underway, you'll need to find a great place for hot dogs.
Try these tips from my social media following — you'll be glad you did.
Rich Carucci
Hiram’s in Ft Lee "Deep Fried"
Bill Kress
Jimmy Buff’s in Newark
Steven Levine
Windmill (5 locations along Jersey Shore) "Cooked till they sizzle and crack"
Jerry Rubino
Hot Grill in Clifton
Rutt’s Hut in Clifton — "Home of the deep fried hot dog"
Rick Verso
Boulevard Drinks at Journal Square in Jersey City "Hands down, end of story…nuff said!!"
Carlo Bellario
DICKIE DEES in Newark "They use peanut oil"
Denise Farrell
Hot Dog Johnny’s in Buttzville
