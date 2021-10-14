We all agree that New Jersey has the absolute best pizza in the world, bar none. It's so good that the first topic ever on New Jersey 101.5 was "Where's the best pizza in New Jersey?" To this day when I ask that question, it lights up the phones because there are so many great choices.

But what about frozen pizza?

I know what you're thinking, "Why on Earth would you buy frozen pizza with all the great choices New Jersey has to offer?" Sometimes you just can't get there and sometimes, believe it or not, people are just in the mood for a particular frozen pizza. I'm as shocked as you are but some of them are really good.

One such frozen pizza which tops number one on my list is Liberty Hall Pizza in Lambertville. This pizza is so good that owner Chris Bryan helped get people through the pandemic by donating 1,820 frozen pies to the Delaware Valley Food Pantry, Fisherman's Mark, and the Flemington area food pantry.

Here are some other frozen pizzas that were chosen by my listeners and social media;

Nick Palumbo Sr.:

"Red Baron"

Chris Orion:

"Ellios. Reminds me of the high school cafeteria on Fridays."

Trev: My 14-year-old twins love it. Always in our freezer.

Brian DJwheels Nelson:

"Torino's."

Alan Binger:

"I always preferred 'Tree Tavern.'"

Lauren Kimberly:

"I mean if you order from Lou Malnati's it's the best but you gotta pay the price."

David McClain:

"It’s Newman's Own and it’s not close."

Denise DeHaut Brown:

"Mordici’s frozen pizza bagels at Costco."

Jim Cunningham:

"Mac's Pizza on the boardwalk in Wildwood. Buy the half-baked pies before they close and stock up the freezer. They come out perfectly from your home oven."

Johnny DeCarlo:

"TONYS."

Lisa Kurtzer:

"I love 7-Eleven pizza and I say so proudly!"

Carlo Bellario:

"Years ago in Verona they had a store called Celentano's... their frozen pizza was the best and their homemade ravioli's."

Chris Malyska:

"Wegmans. Just trust me."

Margaret Pizzolongo:

"Trader Joes pesto pizza."

Lucille Marie:

"Celeste."

Monica Bansky:

"Only very very few options for plain cheese anymore and the brands aren’t that great. Everyone wants to make fou-fou pizza (4 cheese, 5 cheese, etc). Guess people are eating it but I prefer a good plain. The one I do buy is Red Baron."

Tricia Norris:

"California Pizza Kitchen and their cauliflower crust!"

Sue Kelly:

"Believe it or not Shopright's brand is pretty good."

David Lupowitz:

"DiGiorno."

