DiGiorno pepperoni pizzas recalled due to undeclared soy allergen

Nestlé USA is recalling more than 27,000 pounds' worth of frozen DiGiorno products because of what the U.S. Department of Agriculture equates to a case of mistaken pizza identity.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Sunday that DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizzas were being pulled off shelves because they might instead contain frozen three-meat pizza, a product whose recipe includes textured soy protein, which is a known allergen.

Because that ingredient is not in the proper pepperoni pizzas, it would not appear on the product label, FSIS said, however adding that there have been "no confirmed reports of adverse reactions" thus far.

According to the release, the products in question were produced on June 30, 2021 and are 26-ounce cartons with lot code 1181510721 and a best-by date of March 2022.

The cartons are also marked with establishment number "EST. 1682A" within the USDA mark of inspection, which corresponds to Nation Pizza Products Limited, a division of Nestlé.

Consumers who have purchased these pizzas and have them stored in their freezers are urged to throw them away or return them to their place of purchase.

Anyone with questions about the recall is asked to contact Bonita Cleveland, Nestlé USA consumer services manager, at 1-800-681-1676 or bonita.cleveland@us.nestle.com.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

