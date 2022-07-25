New Jersey’s 9 most romantic getaways

A couple took to Reddit to ask for suggestions on where to find a romantic getaway in New Jersey. The woman explained that they've been married for 13 years and have two little kids and just needed a get away from Sunday to Monday evening. That's generally a good time to get in a quick trip. Traffic going there won't be too bad on an early Sunday. Most of the big crowds thin out on Sunday evenings and Mondays can be pretty quiet.

She was wondering if Cape May was the best choice. Well, you can't go wrong with America's oldest seaside resort for just about any type of getaway. But there are many more romantic places in the Garden State.

So, we asked our listeners to come up with some suggestions for the most romantic places in New Jersey. As usual, they didn't disappoint.

The Castle at Skylands Manor — Ringwood, NJ

The Castle at Skylands Manor via Google Maps The Castle at Skylands Manor via Google Maps loading...

The Gables — Beach Haven, NJ

The Gables via Google Maps The Gables via Google Maps loading...

The Inn at Millrace Pond — Hope, NJ

The Inn at Millrace Pond via Google Maps The Inn at Millrace Pond via Google Maps loading...

Cape May Lewes Ferry — Cape May, NJ

Lambertville Station — Lambertville, NJ

Lambertville Station via Google Maps Lambertville Station via Google Maps loading...

The Bernards Inn — Bernardsville, NJ

The Bernards Inn via Google Maps The Bernards Inn via Google Maps loading...

Grand Cascade's Lodge — Hamburg, NJ

Grand Cascade's Lodge via Google Maps Grand Cascade's Lodge via Google Maps loading...

The Sand Castle Bed & Breakfast — Barnegat Light, NJ

The Sand Castle Bed & Breakfast via Google Maps The Sand Castle Bed & Breakfast via Google Maps loading...

Molly Pitcher Inn — Red Bank, NJ

There was at least one suggestion for a spot right across the river in New Hope, Penssylvania, that we couldn't include on the list of romantic places in New Jersey. A few people recommended a walk across the Delaware from Lambertville to check out the Wedgewood Inn on the canal in New Hope.

If you put in a little time you can find plenty of romantic getaways in and around New Jersey. Enjoy!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Beautiful sunflower fields to visit in NJ 2022 Among reasons why the “Garden State” remains a fitting nickname for New Jersey — late summer means the arrival of sunflower season.

There are at least six fields, spanning the state. Some are in bloom as of early August, while others are planned to peak from late August to late September.

Calling or emailing before heading out is always advisable if weather appears to be an issue.