New Jersey’s 9 most romantic getaways
A couple took to Reddit to ask for suggestions on where to find a romantic getaway in New Jersey. The woman explained that they've been married for 13 years and have two little kids and just needed a get away from Sunday to Monday evening. That's generally a good time to get in a quick trip. Traffic going there won't be too bad on an early Sunday. Most of the big crowds thin out on Sunday evenings and Mondays can be pretty quiet.
She was wondering if Cape May was the best choice. Well, you can't go wrong with America's oldest seaside resort for just about any type of getaway. But there are many more romantic places in the Garden State.
So, we asked our listeners to come up with some suggestions for the most romantic places in New Jersey. As usual, they didn't disappoint.
The Castle at Skylands Manor — Ringwood, NJ
The Gables — Beach Haven, NJ
The Inn at Millrace Pond — Hope, NJ
Cape May Lewes Ferry — Cape May, NJ
Lambertville Station — Lambertville, NJ
The Bernards Inn — Bernardsville, NJ
Grand Cascade's Lodge — Hamburg, NJ
The Sand Castle Bed & Breakfast — Barnegat Light, NJ
Molly Pitcher Inn — Red Bank, NJ
There was at least one suggestion for a spot right across the river in New Hope, Penssylvania, that we couldn't include on the list of romantic places in New Jersey. A few people recommended a walk across the Delaware from Lambertville to check out the Wedgewood Inn on the canal in New Hope.
If you put in a little time you can find plenty of romantic getaways in and around New Jersey. Enjoy!
