New Jerseyans wouldn’t double their pay for these dangerous jobs

There are plenty of reasons that people are unhappy at their jobs: Poor salary, dissatisfaction with management, annoying coworkers, and the list goes on.

But have you ever disliked a job so much that you would leave it for a dangerous one?

An interesting hypothetical question was posed recently by Tradesafe:

Would you switch careers if your salary were doubled, even if it meant taking on a notoriously dangerous job?

I know for sure my answer is “absolutely not.” I know my limits. If I look inward, I don’t even handle paper cuts well, let alone actual danger. That’s why I’m sitting here typing an article and not handling power tools.

But would you consider it?

Tradesafe surveyed thousands of respondents to see how people answered, and based on safety concerns, a lot of New Jerseyans wouldn’t take the offer.

These were the jobs that New Jerseyans found least desirable:

#5 Steel Worker

Steelworkers are involved in constructing and maintaining buildings, bridges, and other large structures. The job often involves working at high elevations, handling heavy materials, and operating dangerous machinery.

#4 Roofer

Roofing is a physically demanding job that involves working at heights, often in extreme weather conditions. The risk of falling and physical exhaustion makes roofing a challenging and dangerous occupation. Despite being essential to the construction industry, it's a job that many are hesitant to pursue.

#3 Meatpacker

While the industry provides essential services, meatpacking is often associated with high physical demands, long hours, and repetitive tasks in cold environments. The work is labor-intensive, and the risk of injury is significant, with workers facing potential hazards from sharp tools, heavy machinery, and exposure to harmful substances.

#2 Commercial Fisherman

Fishermen face extreme weather conditions, the risk of drowning, and long hours at sea, often with minimal rest. The physical demands of the job, combined with the constant threat of life-threatening situations, make this a career many would avoid.

#1 Skyscraper Window Cleaner

Cleaning the windows of buildings requires working at great heights, often with minimal safety equipment. The sheer height and exposure to the elements make this job incredibly risky. A strong gust of wind or a small mistake can have fatal consequences, which is why it’s a career most would prefer to avoid.

We share this least desired career with New York, Connecticut, Maryland, and Washington.

If you’re in an occupation that you find less than desirable, take a look at some jobs that are growing quickly in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

