New Jerseyans willing to help our soldiers overseas

With all of what has gone on in our country in the past year, it's easy to forget we have soldiers, many from here in New Jersey, who are serving our country in missions overseas. This has been an especially difficult time in our Nations's history and an even tougher time serving in the armed forces in other parts of the world.

In the last few years, I've been proud to participate in Operation Yellow Ribbon, by buying and donating much needed items to send to our soldiers serving our nation abroad. Last year, through all of the chaos and uncertainty of the pandemic they still were able to raise over $13,000 for the operation. This year a group of local small businesses in my area of Medford and Medford Lakes, along with education, police, fire and EMS along with the military will be getting together for a big even on March 28th.

On that day, volunteers, including some special needs students from the Lenape school district, will try to fill a school bus with much need supplies to send to our soldiers. The bus will be parked in the lot of A Rose In December, a local Florist in Medford Lakes. Some of the things they'll be packing the bus with are beef jerky, toothpaste, body lotion, Chapstick, hand sanitizer, sun screen, etc. Receiving these "care packages" from regular folks back home means so much to these men and women serving our country overseas. You can show up for the event in March or make a monetary donation. It's a great cause and one I'm proud to have participated in the past and honored to participate again and help spread the word this year.

