With quarantine restrictions in place for New Jerseyans looking to travel to other states for vacation, New England offers a lot to see and do. I hadn't been to New England for many years, since I lived there in the '80s. I went to Maine last week for a few days and fell in love with it all over again.

Maine is a big state with tons of options for any kind of vacation you're looking for. Flights into Portland are fairly affordable and a quick one-hour trip from Newark or Philly. If you decide to drive, you can be in southern Maine in six hours. Maine offers seascapes and scenery that you just can't find at the Jersey shore, although you might not want to swim in the 50 degree water.

That's just a small slice of the southern coastal part of Maine and I can't wait to go back up there and see more.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

More from New Jersey 101.5: