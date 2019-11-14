New Jerseyans aren’t that great at handling money

A new analysis by Creditcards.com finds that people in New Jersey don’t handle their money that well. The results were determined by factoring median household income and the average credit score.

While the Garden State ranks 3rd in income in the country, our average credit score is 18th, which the site says is a “sizable underachievement.” One of the main factors dragging us down is that we have the 11th most debt compared to other states. So, according to those metrics, which states are the best at handling money? States that have lower median incomes but relatively high credit scores; South Dakota is at the top of the list, followed by Montana, Wisconsin, Maine, and Vermont. The worst states are Alaska (47th), California, Texas, Maryland; at the very bottom is Washington, DC.

