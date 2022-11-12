New Jersey, you need to stop doing this at your polling places (Opinion)

Let’s be honest, election season sucks.

We’re bombarded with pamphlets that we’re not going to read. There are obnoxious signs all over the place. Not to mention, it feels like every 10 seconds you’re hearing or seeing a political ad that does nothing to inform you of the candidate, it just bashes the opponent.

It’s incredibly frustrating.

That said, the people to take out your frustration on are definitely NOT the people who gave up their day to help you do your civic duty.

jdwfoto jdwfoto loading...

This past Tuesday at my Monmouth County polling place I heard several people get vocally frustrated at the innocent poll workers.

I was standing in line when I saw two different guys berate the women behind the desk about how they didn’t ask for their driver's licenses before giving their signatures.

The kindly worker explained that while they can’t request to see their ID, if you want to show it to them, that’s fine.

*Cue the loudest scoffs I’ve ever heard followed by what seemed like a painful eye roll from these guys.*

145914665 hermosawave loading...

“Well THAT’S weird!” they growled at the poll worker.

No it’s not.

Even if you don’t agree with New Jersey’s policy that you don’t have to show ID to vote (which, by the way, is nothing new), there’s no need to take it out on the people who signed up to manage the voting machines.

If I witnessed this twice in the less than 10 minutes that I was in there, I can't imagine how many times the poll workers had to deal with this.

Seriously, please stop doing this to your local volunteers. They are not the source of your frustration.

Do you think these people are the ones who made that decision? What do you think you’ll achieve by giving them attitude for this?

Color image of some people voting in some polling booths at a voting station. bizoo_n loading...

When the next Election Day comes around, let’s be better, New Jersey. Leave the poll workers alone. These workers are giving up their time for us and they don’t deserve to be met with such vitriol.

Election season is rough enough, we don't need to take out our frustration on others.

Poll workers, we thank you!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

