Only Real New Jerseyans Will Understand These 5 Words

We have a lot here in New Jersey. The beaches, the best restaurants, boardwalks, lakes, and everything else, including five words that you'll only understand if you live here in the Garden State.

I moved to New Jersey about 25 years ago and I'm so happy I did. New Jersey is a tough state, we care so deeply, and WE only know these five words that make us NJ.

It's so true that only New Jerseyams would understand these. So many of my family members from Pennsylvania come to New Jersey for a vacation, but will never understand unless you live here full-time in New Jersey.

These five words are the best that every Garden Stater will understand, according to onlyinyourstate.com:

BENNY

We often talk about the BENNYs. When we say "BENNY" it's not a great word but every New Jerseyan knows exactly what we're talking about. It's for all those North Jersey and New York area residents who flock to the Jersey Shore in the summer. Some say it is an acronym for Bayonne, Elizabeth, Newark, and New York.

Shoobie

Just like a Benny, usually used in the South Jersey Shore Beaches and it's from the visitors that take day trips to the shore and bring lunch in a shoe box, according to onlyinyourstate.com.

Pork Roll

We know it's PORK ROLL, at least at the Jersey Shore. We don't recognize the phrase used by our friends in the North.

Jughandle

Making a left-hand turn in New Jersey at a circle or intersection. U-turns or jughandles are quite unique to New Jersey because we are so densely populated they help with the traffic flow.

Tomato Pie

It's all about the sauce with a Tomato Pie. It's a New Jersey thing.

These five words represent the Jersey Shore and New Jersey.

