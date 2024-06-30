Home Sells for $3.9 Million in Clarence, New York

A new Erie County residential benchmark for 2024, in terms of the sale price of a house, has been set with the sale of a sprawling Clarence estate.

According to documents filed June 21 in the Erie County Clerk's office, a house on Goodrich Road in Clarence sold for $3.9 million.

That’s correct: $3.9 million.

The buyer - identified on county records as 22 Fresh Ice SMWK -bought the property from Ludvik and Christina Karl.

Built in 2005, the five-bedroom house has 14,728-square-feet and sits on six acres of land.

The deal is the 28th this year in Erie County where a private residence has sold for more than $1 million.

One million home sales are considered a key economic indicator within the region’s residential real estate industry.