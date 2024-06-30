One of New Jersey’s Best Hidden Gem Restaurants to Visit

Check Out This Amazing New Jersey Restaurant

Let's face it we all enjoy talking about food and going out for a delicious fantastic meal. It's one of lives great pleasures, getting together with loved ones, friends, and family. So to find a great "hidden gem" restaurant is definitely something I want to know more about. It's exciting to find out information about a great restaurant we didn't know about and will put on our list of places to visit. It's great to support our local businesses.

According to an article from Lovefood, they put together the best "hidden gem" restaurants around the nation, including our pick here in New Jersey. "Some of the most memorable meals are served up in the least likely places. From restaurants tucked away behind unassuming storefronts, to tiny huts located off the beaten track and places frequented only by locals in the know, these are the greatest under-the-radar spots in each state. Read on to discover the best hidden-gem restaurant located nearest to you."

The pick from Lovefood for a great "hidden gem" restaurant is located in Monmouth County in Middletown Township in Belford. The Belford Bistro was chosen (870 Main St, Belford, NJ 07718).

According to Lovefood "Run by a chef couple, this quietly amazing neighborhood bistro based in a strip mall produces gourmet-style New American dishes. The inside feels luxe and classy – all white tablecloths and styled lighting – and the food is high-end, well-balanced fare. Do they make all their pasta fresh in house? You bet they do. A mile-and-a-half from the New York ferry, this is an under-the-radar spot well worth celebrating."

Have you been to the Belford Bistro? Give us your review and post your thoughts below. I have the restaurant on my list to visit this summer :)

