Let's get ready to get spooked Jersey.

The Garden State has a rich paranormal history from the Jersey Devil in the Pine Barrens to the haunted Cranbury Inn Cranbury there's no shortage of spooky spots.

Get our free mobile app

But did you also know that Jersey has a rich history of UFO sightings?

And by that I mean there was one stretch in the mid-60s where a UFO sighting was documented by hundreds of residents as well as prominent local figures throughout one town in Jersey.

Personally, I believe aliens exist in some way, shape, or form so the thought of a UFO spotting to me at least is kind of an exciting one.

This Is The Story Of NJ's Most Well Documented UFO Sighting

READ MORE: Another Major NJ Retailer Announces Closures

According to Only In Your State, the year was 1966.

The location was Wanaque New Jersey, which is in the Northern part of the state, a small mountainous town surrounded by trees.

On January 11th, a call was placed to police about a glowing light in the sky.

The moving light was then seen by the mayor of Wanaque at the time as well as a lot more residents.

ufo sightings new jersey, aliens new jersey, scary new jersey stories Photo Credit: Canva loading...

Then, out of nowhere, it disappeared.

A few days later near the Ramapo Mountains, the same glowing object would show up in the sky, again witnessed by residents in town.

READ MORE: This Strange NJ Town Makes For The Perfect Day Trip

The object showed up a few more times throughout the year and each time was seen hovering lowly in the sky, giving off a dim glow, then seemed to disappear never to be seen again.

Is that enough to make you believe in UFOs? Or are you still going to remain a skeptic?

UFOs aren't the only thing that can make your spine crawl, here are some of Jersey's scariest haunts.