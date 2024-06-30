Small towns and New Jersey go together like peanut butter and jelly, you can't have one without the other.

Jersey is filled with little hidden gems, places like Allentown, Point Pleasant, and Ocean Gate.

But travel experts have set out to determine the best of the best, and these are the 7 most picturesque small towns in the Garden State

7. South Orange

The home of Seton Hall, this town has been attracting people since 1666 according to World Atlas.

The town is filled with beautiful scenic views, trails, and history.

6. Cape May

You really can't have a "most picturesque" list and not mention Cape May right?

Known for its gorgeous beaches, amazing little downtown area, and fantastic Victorian homes, this vacation town is really one of a kind.

5. Princeton

Princeton is a really cool small town; my wife and I had to go to Princeton to close on our house and thought the area was gorgeousl.

The town is also a runner's dream, according to World Atlas, with tons of great trails that cross Princeton University's campus.

4. Lambertville

This town is regularly featured on best-of lists due to its proximity to the Deleware River.

There's lots of great hiking accompanied by wonderful little restaurants you can stop by and check out.

3. Clinton

This is one of the most iconic small towns in Jersey.

It has a cool little downtown area with coffee shops and little restaurants, but it's the Mill that really makes this place stick out.

It was built in 1810, and from what I understand, it hosts events throughout the year now.

2. Cranbury

An incredibly historic small town nestled right between Philadelphia and New York City it originally attracted settlers in the 1700's because of this location, according to World Atlas.

It's also home to the Cranbury Inn which is supposedly one of NJ's most haunted restaurants.

1. Burlington

Another incredibly historic small town in Jersey, Burlington was once visited by Ben Franklin and at one point President Grant actually lived in the town.

After a day of historic tours, locals say to walk down High Street to enjoy some of the towns night life.

Did your favorite small NJ town make the list?