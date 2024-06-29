It's been a long time in the making but it looks like New Jersey's 2nd Amazon Fresh store is finally opening its doors to customers.

The Amazon Fresh Store in Eatontown has been in the works for years.

I remember hearing about the Jersey Shore's first Amazon Fresh location when I first moved to Jersey, and after two years it looks like they've crossed the finish line.

What Is Amazon Fresh?

It's Amazon's move into the brick-and-mortar world of groceries.

You can already get groceries online, but at this store, customers will be able to get a large selection of items at a usually discounted rate which we've come to expect from Amazon.

amazon fresh eatontown nj, amazon fresh new jersey, when does amazon fresh in eatontown nj open

Amazon Fresh also has a cool feature called the Dash Cart so you can scan items as you go to get through checkout even faster.

Amazon Fresh also has grocery carts that'll weigh your produce for you after you put it in the cart.

That's some scary cool tech right there.

When Is The Amazon Fresh In Eatontown, NJ Opening?

APP reports that the Amazon Fresh in Eatontown is now open, with its grand opening being June 20th, and is located off 35 at the corner of Wyckoff Road.

Just like a traditional grocery store, Amazon Fresh will have different departments, fresh produce, and the ability for you to use their high-tech Dash Cart checkouts and traditional checkouts.

I think this is a nice addition to the Jersey Shore, Amazon Fresh combines convenience with new tech and I can't wait to check it out and see what it's like to experience the grocery store of the future.

It's nice we have new stores opening, but Jersey's also lost a lot of stores that we miss dearly.