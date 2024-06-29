Going to the shore in Jersey means a few things; you're going to have a day of fun in the sun, you have to remember the sunscreen, and of course, you'll have to pay for your beach tag for the day, the week, or the season.

I'm an avid believer that beaches in Jersey should be free for at least full-time residents of the Garden State.

You can read more on that right here.

Jersey is already an expensive enough place to live without having to worry about shelling out another 50-75 dollars for seasonal beach tags.

Most other beaches in the 49 states in America have figured out how to allow free access to their beaches, so why can't Jersey figure it out?

But did you know that Jersey does in fact have six free beaches you can visit right now?

Well, technically seven, but one of these free beaches is getting ready to reinstate fees.

What Six Beaches In New Jersey Are Already Free?

According to NJ.com, if you want to have a free beach day you'll have to go to one of the following beaches:

Atlantic City Beach

Corson's Inlet State Park

North Wildwood

Strathmere (AKA Whale Beach)

Wildwood

Wildwood Crest

Free Beaches In New Jersey

We used to go to Strathmere a lot as kids when we'd stay in Sea Isle City because of the fact that it was free to access and it had free street parking.

Now, just because these beaches are free doesn't mean there aren't other fees attached, primarily parking.

You'll still have to pay to park your vehicle while you're sticking your feet in the sand, but a couple of bucks for parking is a price worth paying to avoid shelling out big bucks for beach tags.

One NJ Beach Is Getting Ready To Reinstate Fees Soon

Due to a fee holiday, Island Beach State Park has been free for the past few years, but that's set to end on June 30th of this year.

At the start of the new fiscal year, you'll once again be charged per vehicle to access the park.

$6 during the week and $10 during the weekend, you can learn more right here.

