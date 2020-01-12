New Jersey woman says Amazon sent her dirty diapers

Nassly Sales figured she'd purchase some diapers for her young daughter online at Amazon's warehouse section. This way she could save herself a trip to the store and get the two boxes of Luvs shipped to her Jersey City home.

Well, she got the diapers but it wasn't what she was hoping for.

Sales wrote on Facebook that she knew something was up when the delivered box seemed heavier than expected. When she opened the box up, she was shocked to discover the diapers had been used. Dirty diapers in the mail? Yuck.

I turn on the lights to my greatest shock. These diapers are SOILED!

I want a regular refund. I’m afraid to shop at Amazon again.

Fearing for her young daughter's health, Nassly contacted the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the gross delivery. Amazon told KYW-TV they were investigating and would make the situation right.

