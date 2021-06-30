New Jersey woman goes missing in California

A Hunterdon County woman who recently moved to California has gone missing in southern California's Morongo Valley.

The Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station said Lauren Cho, 30, was last seen on foot in the area of Hoopa Road at Benmar Trail, a desert area in Morongo Valley north of Palm Springs. She was wearing a yellow T-shirt and jean shorts.

A friend of Cho's told New Jersey 101.5 that Cho was a 2009 graduate of Hunterdon Central Regional High School and attended Westminster Choir College. She moved out west to live in a more remote setting, according to the friend.

The Sheriff's Office asked anyone with information about Cho's location to contact them at 760-956-5001.

Lauren Cho (Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

