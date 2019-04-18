New Jersey well represented on ‘best pizza’ list

Foodie site TheDailyMeal.com ranked America’s best “old school” pizzerias, and, as you might expect, the list is dotted with New Jersey restaurants. The list is not ranked, so you can decide which one is best, but here are the Garden State’s entries:

Benny Tudino’s in Hoboken

Conte’s in Princeton

Papa’s Tomato Pies in Robbinsville

Patsy’s Tavern in Paterson

Pizza Town USA in Elmwood Park

Reservoir Tavern in Boonton

Rome Pizza in Dunellen

Santillo’s Brick Oven in Elizabeth

Spirito’s in Elizabeth

Star Tavern in Orange

Vic’s Italian Restaurant in Bradley Beach

See the full Daily Meal list here.

I am ashamed to admit that I have only been to one of the pizzerias listed, the Star Tavern in Orange, and I loved it. I plan on stopping at Vic’s in Bradley Beach after the Bladder Cancer Walk in May.

I have also eaten at one the pizzerias on the list NOT in New Jersey: Denino’s in Staten Island. I have also eaten at the Denino’s in Brick, and both were outstanding. Every time there is a list of New Jersey’s best pizza, Santillo’s in Elizabeth is on the list, and I always resolve to eat there. This summer I will definitely make the pilgrimage.

