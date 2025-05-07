It’s something we hear about often enough when listening to the New Jersey 101.5 traffic reports. "A vehicle fire in the right shoulder…"

How do these happen? How often do these happen?

A quick Google search gave up some pretty shocking information.

For example, in the United States as a whole, the estimate by the National Fire Protection Association is that 300,000 vehicles catch fire each year.

That seems crazy high. But OK, let’s say it’s accurate. How is this happening? What’s causing this?

First of all, they say vehicle technology has improved over the years, and we used to have an even higher percentage of cars and trucks catching fire. Of course, we also have more of them on the road now.

Another way of realizing how this happens more often than we imagine is this not-so-fun fact. Of all reported fire incidents in the United States between 2018 and 2022, 16% them were vehicle fires.

So what causes a vehicle fire?

The most common cause is a leak in the fuel system. But there are also mechanical failures, overheating catalytic converters, electrical issues, and many other causes.

If you’ve heard how EVs with lithium batteries can catch fire, it’s true, but those don't happen as frequently on a percentage basis as gasoline-powered cars. It’s just that when they do happen, a lithium battery car fire is much harder to put out and burns far longer.

Now here’s the part that blew me away.

What to do if your vehicle catches fire while driving…

The NJ Division of Fire Safety says to get far away from your vehicle and call 911, and DO NOT try to put the fire out yourself.

Really? Isn’t this why some of us carry small fire extinguishers in our cars?

When you’re looking at something as expensive and as vital as your transportation going up in flames, it seems impossible to stand back and let it burn, but that’s what the safety experts say to do.

