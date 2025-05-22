You will be shocked at how much TV we watch in NJ
Maybe you’ll be shocked at how much television a study says we are watching in New Jersey, but I won’t be. I’m well aware and unapologetic.
I love radio and television, and there’s some real quality content out there to immerse yourself in. And boy, do we.
New Jersey’s TV habits
SmartMove used data from the American Time Use Survey to determine how much TV each state is consuming per person and New Jersey ranks 14th in the nation for the most viewing.
The average New Jersey resident is watching 3 hours, 19 minutes, and 55 seconds per day.
Oh sure, when you say it that way, it sounds bad. But really, that’s just one “Jeopardy!,” two episodes of “The Severance,” one “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and a classic episode of ‘The Simpsons.’
Is that so bad?
West Virginia has us beat by more than a full hour and ten minutes. They’re the state that watches the most television. Utah watches the least.
The study also used Google Trends data to figure out which genre of television shows states prefer most.
Sitcoms
We in New Jersey along with nine other states are most drawn to sitcoms.
With the stress of money, road rage, living in the most congested place in the country, and, well, all of it, it seems to make sense that we’d need some comic relief from shows like “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” or “Abbott Elementary.”
Or maybe for those shows we just like that we know those local references.
According to the study, the sitcom was the number one genre in the country, followed by reality TV chosen by nine states and sports was in 3rd place preferred by eight.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
