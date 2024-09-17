New Jersey travelers going to this airport have fewer delays

If you’re anything like me, you find air travel to be a royal pain in the you-know-what.

Between the car ride there, the long TSA lines, and the Hell of other people — I’m in a foul mood before I even board the plane.

Thankfully, one aspect of air travel that I haven’t dealt with in quite some time is obnoxious flight delays, and it turns out that may be because a certain New Jersey airport (and my go-to!) has one of the lowest percentages of delays in the country.

This is according to a study released by InsureMyTrip.com.

In order to come to this conclusion:

InsureMyTrip analyzed the latest flight cancellation data gathered by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) to gain a closer look at the impact of ongoing flight disruptions, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other factors, on U.S. airports.

U.S. Airports with Lowest Percentage of Flight Delays in 2024

1️⃣ OGG - 14.16% Kahului Airport

2️⃣ IAD - 16.01% Washington Dulles International

3️⃣ SLC - 16.27% Salt Lake City International

4️⃣ ATL - 17.17% Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International

5️⃣ MSP - 17.89% Minneapolis–Saint Paul International

6️⃣ EWR - 18.02% Newark Liberty International

7️⃣ BOI - 18.20% Boise Aiport

8️⃣ DTW - 18.36% Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

9️⃣ HNL - 18.40% Daniel K. Inouye International

🔟 SJC - 18.66% San Jose Mineta International

Newark Liberty International is among the most-improved airports for delays in 2024 over 2023.

However, EWR still ranks among the airports with the most cancellations between January and June of 2024. In fact, they rank third worst in the country.

D’oh.

Think you can guess the most common destinations out of other Garden State airports? Take a look…

