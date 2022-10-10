New Jersey train station to get upscale pizzeria and bar

Waiting for a train at the Bernardsville train station will get more enjoyable next year when a pizzeria and lounge open up.

According to NJ.com, Pizzeria Taton by MV will open sometime in 2023 and will be operated by Ristorante MV in Bernardsville, an upscale Italian restaurant.

Ristorante MV describes its vision as “ambiance, old world charm, and a kind, professional service etiquette which in all sincerity welcomes you as a guest entering our home…”

The station is owned by NJ Transit and leased by the borough, which will, in turn, sublease the space to Pizzeria Taton for five years, which is the length of the lease between NJT and Bernardsville.

According to NewJerseyHills.com, the price tag for renovating the space is around $650,000; the space was previously occupied by a deli that was evicted for failure to pay the rent.

In its proposal to the town, the restaurant said it would be

“utilizing an authentic volcanic clay oven to create Neapolitan pizzas is most advantageous to the borough and its residents,’’ as it will be an attractive restaurant business occupying the historic station and “will contribute to the redevelopment of the downtown.’’

Michael Vitiello, the owner of Ristorante MV, said it will serve Neapolitan pizza. They also have a liquor license, so alcohol will also be part of the offerings. Vitiello told NJ Advance Media, “It’s more of a cocktail lounge with speak-easy style Neapolitan pizza.”

It sounds like transit delays will be a lot more bearable at the Bernardsville train station soon.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

