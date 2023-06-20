It’s got a tower! Check out this stunning Somerset County, NJ mansion for sale

Have you ever wanted a house with your own tower? Well, I have good news for you; that’s provided you have $13.75 million.

An amazingly rare home is on the market in Bernardsville; it was built in 1886 and features 7 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and yes, a tower.

This majestic home sits on 32 acres; from the listing:

The original interior appointments of the home have all been painstakingly restored with the greatest of care. The whimsical and eclectic interior design is the perfect counterpoint to the home's classical architecture. The thoroughly modernized and expanded kitchen adjoins a breakfast room and comfortable two-story family room and provides the ideal setting for day to day life.

The area around the pool features a cabana, a pool house and an outdoor kitchen.

The tower features a bar, an office and a rooftop deck.

As you might expect, the interior of the house is absolutely breathtaking.

The home has eight fireplaces.

The interior appointments of this home are exquisite.

While the house itself is from the 19th century, the appliances are modern and updated.

The master suite is literally bigger than my first apartment.

The upstairs office with a view.

The mansion sits on 32 acres

Yes, there is an indoor basketball court (and gym).

The pool house with a kitchen.

The property tax bill last year was $121,860.

With 20% down, your monthly mortgage payment is estimated to be $100,649.

