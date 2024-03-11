An 18-year-old broke into a home with a weapon and escorted a victim to the bank in order to get money, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

The Bernardsville Police Department was contacted in the early morning hours of March 5, by a man who reported being robbed. He told police that an unknown male had entered his home, armed with a knife, and demanded money.

The victim sustained minor injuries after attempting to struggle with the suspect, police said.

Then, the suspect escorted the victim to a nearby bank and demand he withdraw money from the ATM, police said.

Through an investigation, officers were able to identify Maicol Fernandez as a suspect. On March 5, Fernandez was arrested for the alleged armed robbery and charged.

Fernandez is in Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing. He's been charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree burglary.

Anyone with information related to this incident can contact the SCPO Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100, or the Bernardsville Police Department at 908-766-0037/0038.

