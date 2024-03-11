Cops: 18-year-old in Bernardsville, NJ brought man to bank to rob him

Cops: 18-year-old in Bernardsville, NJ brought man to bank to rob him

Maicol Fernandez, 18, of Bernardsville (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office)

An 18-year-old broke into a home with a weapon and escorted a victim to the bank in order to get money, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

The Bernardsville Police Department was contacted in the early morning hours of March 5, by a man who reported being robbed. He told police that an unknown male had entered his home, armed with a knife, and demanded money.

The victim sustained minor injuries after attempting to struggle with the suspect, police said.

Then, the suspect escorted the victim to a nearby bank and demand he withdraw money from the ATM, police said.

Through an investigation, officers were able to identify Maicol Fernandez as a suspect. On March 5, Fernandez was arrested for the alleged armed robbery and charged.

Fernandez is in Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing. He's been charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree burglary.

Anyone with information related to this incident can contact the SCPO Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100, or the Bernardsville Police Department at 908-766-0037/0038.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

These NJ town are getting poorer

In these 20 municipalities in New Jersey, the median household income has decreased or grown the least in a decade. The data is based on U.S. Census' American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates for the years 2012 and 2022.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ towns with the highest STD rates in 2022

These towns had the highest rate of sexually transmitted infections per every 1,000 residents. The data was compiled by the state Department of Health for the year 2022, the most recent year for which statistics were available in February 2022. For some diseases, a zero appears because the state suppressed the data because it failed to meet a particular standard.

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Filed Under: Bernardsville, Somerset County
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM