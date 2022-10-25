New Jersey has a lot of spirit all year round. But when it comes to Halloween there's one town that really throttles it up.

Wallethub.com came up with a formula to determine the best places in the United States for Halloween fun and one town in New Jersey ranks 7th best in the whole country. They looked at the number of Halloween activities, number of potential trick-or-treaters, costume shops per capita, average price for a Halloween party ticket, etc.

Any guesses?

Now if the only criterion was spookiness, you'd have a lot of Weird New Jersey candidates. You'd have Allamuchy with its Shades of Death Road. Bernards Township with its Devil's Tree. Middletown with its Spy House. Clifton's Gates of Hell.

If you looked only at the best all-out decorated homes for Halloween the Halloween House in Lambertville could get that town the nod. Or maybe Rahway with its over-the-top Maple Avenue house.

If you're talking best-haunted attraction how about Passaic for their Brighton Asylum?

OK, enough teasing. It's none of those. It's actually Jersey City.

For all the costume parties at Jersey City bars and so many activities for the under-21 crowd, Chilltown was among the best Halloween cities in America.

They scored big in "trick-or-treater friendliness" at number 2. Scored 3rd in being walkable. And what really helped is Jersey City had the lowest average price for a Halloween party ticket anywhere in the country, scoring number 1.

Jersey City has a whole bunch of Halloween events posted in its events calendar including several trunk-or-treats on different days and the Halloween Family Bash on Oct 31, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Newark Avenue Pedestrian Mall. They'll have a corn maze, candy, face painting, more candy, games, pumpkins, rides, still more candy, music and sand art.

Oh, and also candy.

