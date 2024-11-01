Warning: Wawa-branded tumblers may injure you – NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey stories for Friday, November 1, 2024

A 72-year-old Wayne woman has been accused of making fake bomb threats against a hospital, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.

Adele Ulrich was charged with second-degree false public alarm, after a months-long investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Aug. 17, Teaneck Police alerted county law enforcement that an unknown person — using technology to anonymize their phone number — called into Holy Name Medical Center, saying that several bombs would go off in the hospital.

Ultimately, the call was determined to be a hoax.

NEW YORK (AP) — Some 60,000 Wawa-branded beverage tumblers are under recall due to a laceration hazard posed by the products' metal straw.

According to a Thursday notice published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the metal straw inside the now-recalled tumblers can cut a user's mouth and/or fingers. Four injuries have been reported to date.

The Commission is urging consumers to immediately stop using the metal straws and contact Illinois-based Halo Branding Solutions, the tumblers' distributor, for a silicone replacement. If a customer would also like to return the tumbler, they can receive a $15 refund in the form of a gift card.

WILLINGBORO — A mother and daughter were found dead in the Hawthorne Park home they share early Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Officers found the bodies of Catherine Nunez, 33, and her mother, Marisol Nunez, 54, in an upstairs bedroom after being fatally shot, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

The house was broken into through a first floor window that had been broken, LaChia said.Neighbors told NBC Philadelphia that Catherine's young son hid under a bed as his mother was killed.

Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined the cause of death for both victims to be gunshot wounds. Bradshaw said the shooting does not appear to be random and that neighbors are not in jeopardy.

No arrests have been made.

MORRIS PLAINS — A New Jersey man is charged with making detailed threats against a female political commentator after she made comments about a rabbi, according to federal officials.

Haim Braverman, 45, of Morris Plains appeared in federal court in Newark on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He faces one count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce.

Prosecutors said Braverman made detailed and disturbing threats against a political commentator last month. Authorities did not name the commentator, though court documents indicated she was a woman.

New Jersey lawmakers have significantly weakened a proposal that aims to protect your personal information.

Under the revised version, it's still on the customer to wipe any trace of themselves from the digital system of a rental car, after they've connected a phone or other device to the car's entertainment system.

The measure, advanced by the Assembly Consumer Affairs Committee on Oct. 24, says that rental car companies need to post a notice at their "return area" advising renters to unpair personal devices from the vehicle they're returning. The bill says the notice could be posted on the internet or in the rental agreement.

For a first offense, violators face a $500 fine, according to the bill. The fine is $1,000 for subsequent offenses.

