NJ senior woman accused of fake bomb threat at hospital

Holy Name Medical Center (Google Maps, Canva, Townasquare Media Illustration)

🔶NJ hospital got bomb threat
​​🔶Caller used tech to hide number
🔶NJ woman arrested for fake threat

A 72-year-old Wayne woman has been accused of making fake bomb threats against a hospital, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.

Adele Ulrich was charged with second-degree false public alarm, after a months-long investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Aug. 17, Teaneck Police alerted county law enforcement that an unknown person — using technology to anonymize their phone number — called into Holy Name Medical Center, saying that several bombs would go off in the hospital.

Wayne, Teaneck (Google Maps)
First responders, including Teaneck Police and Fire departments and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad, along with hospital officials, launched actions to ensure safety of the facility.

Ultimately, the call was determined to be a hoax.

Ulrich was slated for a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court on Nov. 13.

