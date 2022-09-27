New Jersey telethon to support local candidates (Opinion)

From 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, my friends Phil Rizzo and Mike Crispi will be supporting local candidates running across NJ for school board positions.

attachment-Jersey Rising Telethon (2) loading...

You can participate or just tune in by clicking here.

As we have discussed for the past few months, it's critical to engage at the local level if you want to protect your kids from the political predators.

While you and I were battling daily against the lockdowns, isolation and government intrusion into every aspect of our lives, the "central planners" in Murphy's administration were concocting a plan to sexualize grade school kids in the classroom.

This madness is being challenged now across the state but there's a lot of ground to cover. Thankfully hundreds of brand-new candidates have stepped up to challenge the group think of inappropriate gender studies and are fighting back.

My friend Phil Rizzo joined me on air to discuss the importance of empowering parents and pushing back on the state DOE.

Bill Spadea and Phil Rizzo Bill Spadea and Phil Rizzo loading...

I'll be joining the event live at 11 a.m. and again in studio at 6 p.m. Joining me to help out with this important cause will be NJ Congressman Jeff Van Drew, former Trump cabinet member Dr. Ben Carson and actor Kevin Sorbo.

As I have been saying in speeches across the state, no one is coming to save your community, we've all got to act locally to implement the changes we need to protect our future.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

