New Jersey teacher makes a guinea pig museum

Have you ever heard of a guinea pig museum? Neither had I until today, but a Hillsborough elementary school teacher has made one.

According to Patch.com, Teresa Mistretta, a second grade teacher, got a little bored while cooped up and decided to create an art museum for her guinea pig, Maisie.

She recreated famous paintings and replaced the humans in the works, and substituted guinea pigs. She did it not only to fill time and entertain herself, but she has shared it with her students at Hillsborough Elementary School and the world via YouTube. See the video below!

She went so far as to label each masterpiece and frame each one in gold acrylic and hang them on the wall, just like in a real art museum. Even if you’re not an art fan, it’s certainly good for a smile.