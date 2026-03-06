Finally a break? Why NJ taxpayers may see bigger refunds this year
If you’re like most New Jersey residents right now, you’ve filed your taxes and entered the annual emotional phase known as check your bank app three times a day to see if your refund hit. In a moment, I'll give you websites and phone numbers you can use to check on the status of your state and federal refunds.
But first, some good news. Refunds are bigger this year.
Why NJ refunds are bigger
For years, New Jersey homeowners got hammered by the federal SALT deduction cap, which limited how much state and local taxes they could deduct to just $10,000. That might sound generous if you live somewhere reasonable. But this is New Jersey, where average property tax bills are now $10,570.
A new federal tax law signed in 2025 raised the SALT deduction limit dramatically — up to about $40,400.
In other words, many Garden State taxpayers can now deduct far more of what they already pay in property taxes and state income taxes. And when your taxable income drops, refunds often go up.
So a lot of New Jersey households can expect bigger refunds this year. But when will you get it? Here's how to check in your refund status in real time.
How to check your federal refund
Click here on the IRS “Where’s My Refund?” tracker.
You’ll need:
Social Security number
Filing status
Refund amount
The IRS updates refund info daily, and you can usually check within 24 hours after e-filing.
You can also call the automated IRS refund line at 800-829-1954.
How to check your New Jersey refund
Click on the NJ Division of Taxation’s online refund tracker
You'll need:
Social security number
Refund amount
Or you can call 1-800-323-4400. It runs 24/7.
Typically, e-filed NJ refunds take around four weeks, and paper returns take 12 weeks or more.
As Tom Petty said, the waiting is the hardest part. But good things come to those who wait. Between sky-high Jersey property taxes and a much larger SALT deduction, taxpayers finally caught a break.
In New Jersey, that almost counts as a miracle.
