As Memorial Day approaches, marking the official start of summer, how is the summer travel outlook unfolding this year?

A new Bankrate survey released found that less than half of U.S. adults (46%) plan to travel this summer, with nearly a third (29%) of travelers planning to take on debt. The majority (65%) of those not traveling say that a reason is that they can’t afford it.

Here’s something to consider, New Jersey residents. If you still want to get away for a little bit this summer but can’t afford it, think about doing a staycation right here in the Garden State.

Sure, you can go to the Jersey Shore, the Wildwoods, Atlantic City, but those are big tourist spots. Consider checking out these 10 getaway spots “off the beaten path.”

The Delaware Water Gap (Sussex and Warren Counties)

If you’re the outdoorsy type, Kittatinny Valley could be the perfect off-the-beaten-path New Jersey vacation.

Stay at a cozy Airbnb cabin near Blairstown or Newton. Hike Mount Tammany and check out the amazing views. For an easier waterfall hike, visit Buttermilk Falls. Explore Millbrook Historic Village, an old-time ghost town. Kayak the Delaware River. Kayak rentals are available. Picnic at Worthington State Forest. Enjoy dinner at Mohawk House in Sparta (a farm-to-table restaurant).

Montclair

For the artsy and trendy travelers, have you ever considered spending a few days in Montclair?

Stay at The George Hotel, a luxurious hotel that blends modern flair with historic bones. It’s owned by makeup artist Bobbi Brown.

Grab a morning coffee and walk around downtown Montclair, or try brunch at Raymond’s. Explore the Montclair Art Museum and The Van Vleck House and Gardens.

Make sure you get some shopping done on Church Street. Enjoy dinner at Faubourg (fine French dining). Take in live music at The Wellmont Theater, too.

Hopewell Valley and Ringoes

If you’re a wine enthusiast, this is the perfect little getaway for you.

First, you must book a room at a charming B&B such as Woolverton Inn. Breakfast is included at the B&B. However, there is always PJ’s Pancake House for brunch, if interested. Then it’s off to go wine tasting. Enjoy places like Unionville Vineyards, and Old York Cellars. Explore local farm markets, and quaint little shops in Hopewell Borough.

If you’d like to throw in a little adventure, there are plenty of walking trails, and bike country roads to enjoy, too.

Looking for a romantic dinner spot? Try The Peasant Grill or Brick Farm Tavern.

Lambertville and New Hope

Romance, wine, and antiques? This is a dream New Jersey vacation spot, for sure.

Stay at the Lambertville Station Inn, a boutique hotel right by the river or the Lambertville House (a bed and breakfast).

In the morning, be sure to stop by Ferry Market food hall for some breakfast bites. Go antique shopping in Lambertville. There are so many cute shops where you’ll be sure to find a unique treasure to add to your home. Check out the many art galleries in both Lambertville and New Hope.

Stroll the Delaware Canal Towpath or rent bikes if you choose. Visit several wineries in New Hope. A couples massage at Zanya Spa is a great way to unwind before drinks and dinner.

Enjoy drinks at the rooftop of Stella of New Hope. For dinner, try the Revolution Woodfire Grille or The Hawke.

Jersey City

A weekend getaway in Jersey City can be a ton of fun with an urban feel, waterfront views, cool neighborhoods to explore, and hidden gems. You’ll get that “stay in Manhattan” feel but will most likely save some money.

The best places to stay in JC are The Canopy by Hilton (a hip, boutique vibe), the Hyatt House (right on the waterfront with a gorgeous view of the skyline), and The Westin Jersey City Newport (a luxury stay near the riverwalk).

There’s so much to do and explore in Jersey City. Walk the Jersey City Waterfront Boardwalk which stretches from Newport, Exchange Place, and Paulus Hook. Go to Liberty State Park. Rent bikes and ride along the waterfront. Visit the Liberty Science Center.

For arts and culture, there’s the Museum of Jersey City History, the Mana Contemporary (a huge arts center in a converted tobacco warehouse) or simply take a self-guided walk through neighborhoods and discover murals. Jersey City has plenty of them.

There’s plenty of trendy places to eat like Little India, Latin food in Journal Square, Razza (famous wood-fired pizza), Cellar 335 (small drinks and tiki plates), and Porta (rooftop bar). Enjoy live music at White Eagle Hall and the Pet Shop Bar (has a secret speakeasy basement).

Princeton

Another getaway filled with charm, history, and a bit of sophistication is Princeton.

For starters, think of booking a room at the Nassau Inn in Palmer Square. If not, there is the Peacock Inn (a very elegant boutique hotel with fine dining), plus there are many local Airbnbs nearby.

Explore Princeton University. Even if you don’t have a kid going to college, the campus tour is a must. The architecture is stunning. Afterwards, tour the Princeton University Art Museum and Princeton Chapel.

Hike around Princeton Battlefield State Park, the site of a Revolutionary War battle. You can also picnic there.

Rent a kayak on Lake Carnegie. Walk the trail system at Institute Woods. Did you know Albert Einstein used to walk there?

Looking to shop? Check out boutique shops, independent bookstores, and so much more in Palmer Square. Browse Labyrinth Books, an indie bookstore across from campus.

One of the best places to see a show is at the McCarter Theater Center. Check to see if there is a play or a live music performance during your trip.

Small World Coffee is a great coffee shop to check out or PJ’s Pancake House for breakfast. For lunch, Olives serves gourmet sandwiches and salads. Agricola is another nice farm-to-table lunch spot. Two great places for dinner are Mistral (modern American) or Elements (high-end).

End the evening with a cocktail at The Dinky Bar and Kitchen, a bar in an old train station.

The Pine Barrens

Another off-the-beaten-path getaway in New Jersey is staying in the Pine Barrens, most notably Wharton State Forest/Batsto Village.

For the quirky, outdoorsy type, stay at a rustic cabin inside the forest. There are many affordable rentals.

Canoe the Mullica River. Hike part of the Batona Trail or take an eco-tour with Pinelands Adventures.

Explore Batsto Village and the surrounding “ghost” towns.

At night, enjoy a campfire dinner. Grill your own food at your cabin or a fire pit.

The Skylands Region

Enjoy a weekend full of nature in the Skylands Region.

Book a cozy B&B or cabin in places like Andover, Newton, Chester, Milford or Stanhope. Think about staying at the Whistling Swan Inn (Stanhope) or the Hotel Belvidere (Belvidere), or for the more adventurous type, book a cabin at High Point State Park.

Tour the New Jersey Botanical Garden at Skylands Manor with its blooming gardens, and walking trails. Guided garden tours are available on some weekends.

Stroll Waterloo Village, a restored 19th-century canal town in Allamuchy Mountain State Park. Hike at High Point State Park. Climb the High Point Monument and enjoy the breathtaking panoramic views over New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York.

There is also kayaking or paddleboarding on Lake Hopatcong. Gear can be rented from Lake Hopatcong Adventure Co.

Go wine tasting. Ventimiglia Vineyard in Wantage and Brook Hollow Winery are nearby. You’ll find antiques at shops in Lafayette and Andover, too.

Enjoy brunch at The Lake House Cafe in Andover. The Mohawk House in Sparta is an upscale restaurant with great ambiance and farm-to-table cuisine. There is also Bell's Mansion in Stanhope.

Frenchtown

This quirky, artsy village along the Delaware River in Hunterdon County is worth a weekend getaway, with boutique shops, historic charm, nature trails, and more.

The National Hotel is a great place to stay in the heart of Frenchtown.

Stroll along Walk Bridge Street and explore cute shops and art galleries. Rent bikes or walk the Delaware and Raritan Canal Towpath.

Be sure to visit ArtYard, a contemporary art center with unique exhibits and a theater. Browse local makers’ shops like Modern Love and Lovin’ Oven Vintage.

Walk the Frenchtown-Uhlerstown Bridge and take in the peace of the river view.

Enjoy brunch at Frenchtown Café or grab snacks and lunch at The Bridge Café. For dinner, try Kasey’s on the Delaware or the Rathskeller Pub inside The National Hotel.

Mount Tabor

Lose yourself in the Morris County historic district of Mount Tabor with storybook cottages and small-town beauty.

Since it is a small town, your best bet is to stay in Denville or Boonton. Consider booking a room at The Madison Hotel in Morristown.

Explore Denville’s boutiques, candy shops, and local flair. Enjoy dinner at The Pasta Shop (a handmade pasta and wine bar) and Denville Pizzeria (a local fave).

Stroll through Mount Tabor Historic District. Visit Trinity Park and check out the gingerbread cottages. Walking tours may be available.

Take a walk around Tabor Lake. Hike or picnic at Tourne Park.

Take a short ride to Boonton and discover all the character of this charming old mill town with antique shops and art galleries.

Enjoy brunch at The Buttered Biscuit in Mendham. For upscale Italian food, there is Il Michelangelo in Boonton.

So, if you can’t afford a big vacation but still need/want time to recharge, New Jersey is definitely chock-full of nook and cranny spots for some cool getaways.

