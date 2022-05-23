New Jersey students can work out here for free this summer

A local gym chain is giving out free summer membership, called the High School Summer Pass program, to teenagers 14 through 19. They are also offering a scholarship sweepstakes to boost the number of participating teens.

One $500 scholarship will be given to a student in each state. However, one lucky student in the United States will win a grand prize of $5,000 for college. The grand prize will be given out after the summer has concluded.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Planet Fitness started the initiative in 2019. Formerly known as the Sumer Challange, the goal is to help students stay active while school sports, and after-school activities, are finished for the year.

The High School Summer Pass Program started May 16 and runs till August 31. There is still time to join.

To join, students need to be between the ages of 14 to 19. Students under 18 must have a parent present to sign the waiver. However, they can work out without parent supervision after the waiver is signed.

Planet Fitness And The Judgement Free Generation Tommaso Boddi loading...

Students can choose which Planet Fitness they want to join. Once a site is chosen you can only work out at that site. You cannot work out at two different Planet Fitness gyms.

This is a wonderful initiative for Jersey student-athletes. The best part is you don't have to be an athlete. Need something to do this summer, want to get in shape, or even a productive activity to do with friends. You can visit any Planet Fitness to sign up or you can go to their website.

Planet Fitness And The Judgement Free Generation Tommaso Boddi loading...

School aid for all New Jersey districts for 2022-23 The state Department of Education announced district-level school aid figures for the 2022-23 school year on Thursday, March 10, 2022. They're listed below, alphabetically by county. For additional details from the NJDOE, including specific categories of aid, click here