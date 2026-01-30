Do you remember your high school classes where there was always that one student who sat in the back of the room and didn’t care about what lesson was being taught?

The student who probably sat leaned back with their feet on the desk and no notebook to be found; you know the type.

They would always be the ones to get the lowest grade in the class due to a lack of studying.

cell phone social media use teens NJ announces phone-free grants for schools (Getty Stock, ThinkStock) loading...

Apparently, that’s what the state of New Jersey would be if it were personified.

The experts at the American College of Education looked at the studying habits of students across the country to determine which states were the most and least studious.

They asked questions regarding preparedness for class, grades, study sessions, and in-class participation, and to be honest… our moms and dads are not going to like what’s on our report card.

Education-Digital SAT The SAT test is now completely digital. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) loading...

We are one of the worst states for being a good student. Not only do we rank 43rd out of all 50 states, but with their methodology, we earned a letter grade of ‘D.’

Not to show my age here and get all “back in my day…” but when I was in high school, we barely had social media.

At most we were going on MySpace to update our profiles and at least that was teaching us how to code at a young age.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

So with all of the social media platforms that kids have access to today, it’s no wonder that they would be so distracted by their phones and not having any interest in studying for school.

How did other states rank? Get ready to throw a spitball at these teacher’s pets:

📚 Mississippi gets "Most Prepared"

📚 "Best Notetaker" goes to New Mexico

📚 Louisiana has "Best Class Participation"

📚 "Longest Study Sessions" is for Massachusetts

📚 Idaho shows up for the "Best Attendance Record"

📚 "Best Grades" is held by Vermont

Canva Canva loading...

So we'd better crack open those textbooks, New Jersey, or it’s looking like summer school for us.

Dumb and Dangerous Internet Challenges Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

Wawa workers reveal the food orders they hate making the most See the full comment thread on Reddit here Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Don't say it: 7 words & phrases that should be banned in NJ Some very Jersey things that shouldn't be. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈