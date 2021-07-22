New Jersey store benefits young adults with autism

One of the roadblocks parents of young adults with autism is that many programs are aimed at younger children and there aren’t as many once the youngster enters his teens. There is a non-profit organization called Spectrum Works that seeks to address that problem.

The goal of Spectrum Works is to “create job opportunities for individuals with autism by building inclusive workforces at companies.” To help further this goal they have established a pop up store at the American Dream mega-mall to help young adults learn practical skills.

The store features over 7,000 t-shirts, sweatshirts, and onesies with 100% of the profits going to support employment programs for young adults with autism. But you need to hurry; the pop up store will only be open until July 29. But if you really want to help, you can still shop on their website.

Spectrum Works invites you to “Stop by the store and help our staff of high school students with autism improve social skills, learn best business practices, and gain the experience to become the kind of employee that adds value to any organization.”

Spectrum Works was founded in 2011 because 80% of young adults with autism were unemployed even though many of them wanted to work. Their first goal was to establish financially self-sustaining social enterprises to train and employ individuals with autism, the first one was focused on screen printing.

Their program “helps young adults with autism live up to their potential for stable, successful, economically self-sufficient lives and, at the same time, helps companies create neuro-diverse workforces. Since 2013, over one hundred individuals have been through the program, and we are now in a position to take the model nationwide.”

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

