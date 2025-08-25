🚨Jonathan D. Martinelli, 44, of Brooklyn, admitted he could not make his car payments

ELIZABETH — A Brooklyn man admitted to helping stage the theft of his SUV from a New Jersey mall that was later used in several armed robberies.

Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said that Jonathan D. Martinelli, 44, of Brooklyn, paid an individual $700 to have his car "stolen" when he could not afford the payments on his Land Rover in 2023. Martinelli then parked the SUV in a pre-determined spot and hid the key.

Several people came to "steal" the vehicle, which was later used in multiple armed robberies in Essex County, according to the prosecutor. Details about the robberies were not disclosed.

Stolen vehicle report raises questions

Questions were raised about the theft when Martinelli filed a stolen vehicle report with Elizabeth police. The claim was for what he said was recently purchased high-end electronics, clothing, and jewelry valued at $5,680 that was inside the SUV when it was stolen.

Detectives were able to stop the insurer from paying on the claim, according to Daniel. Martinelli admitted his guilt and was sentenced to probation.

