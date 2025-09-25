Congratulations, New Jersey, on yet your latest accomplishment. It always seems that we manage to land toward the top of the lists we'd rather not be on.

Take property taxes, for example. The taxes in the Garden State are sky high and not showing signs of dropping. Yes, maybe some towns do manage to lower property taxes on some years, but by and large the state as a whole is trending the wrong direction in this category.

Another list we're toward the top of? Our gas tax. What's sad about this one is that we used to be at the bottom as having the lowest gas tax in America. Not anymore.

And then of course there's the traffic. Now sure, not every part of the state deals with the endless jams on a daily basis, but enough areas do. Especially the larger, more populated areas.

Speaking of which, those bigger spots in the state tie into the regions that get the worst sleep in America. And although one particular region as a whole is in this group, the top city in the country for the worst sleep is right here in New Jersey.

The worst in the nation for sleep

According to reporting by the New York Post, the New York City tri-state area is among the worst region in the nation if you're trying to get a good nights sleep. And part of that region, is naturally New Jersey.

And it's one particular city in New Jersey that ranks worst for sleep. No, it's not Jersey City. Although Jersey City did land as the 6th worst city in the nation to get a good nights sleep.

The number one spot on this list goes to Newark, NJ. But the reasons for this are pretty logical.

Environmental factors

Endless traffic, continuous flights, ongoing noise, and lights that never go off. It's pretty obvious why Newark landed as the worst city in America for a good nights sleep, with Jersey City not far behind.

