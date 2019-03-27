Some schools already require parents to get their kids vaccinated before they can attend public schools. Our friendly neighbors to the north in Rockland County, New York took an extraordinary step declaring a state of emergency after 153 cases of measles were confirmed by the health department. Kids under 18 barred from public places including schools, churches and shopping centers.

After 33 cases confirmed in New Jersey the health crisis has essentially been averted. But since measles were declared eradicated in 2000 and came back with a vengeance in our area it raises the question... should we act now to prevent a future outbreaks? Most of the affected kids had not received a vaccination. But in Rockland County, 4% of the sick kids had both recommended vaccinations. Tells me that this idea of herd immunity is real. So is it worth the risk? You bet. Get the vaccination.

